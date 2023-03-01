The Minister of the Interior expands the controversy by calling the parents of the deceased children “irresponsible” while the Prosecutor’s Office investigates whether there was an omission of relief
The shipwreck last Sunday about 150 meters from the Calabrian coast, in southern Italy, of a boat loaded with about 200 immigrants, which left 64 dead and dozens missing, may mark the end of the ‘honeymoon’ that The right-wing government of Giorgia Meloni was living in these first four months in power. At
