Maria Cristina had been battling an incurable disease for some time, which ended her life on the same day as her mother’s funeral

The disappearance of Maria Cristina Buttignoni he broke everyone’s heart. The 59-year-old woman died an hour before the funeral of her mother Enrica Pedinazzi, who disappeared at the age of 83.

Unfortunately Maria Cristina Buttignoni had been struggling against a long time incurable disease, but despite her condition, she wanted to participate in the last farewell to that woman who had brought her into the world, raised and loved her. Life, however, decided to be cruel for the second time, on the same day of her funeral. An hour before the funeral, Maria Cristina exhaled hers last breath.

She was a loving woman, well known in the municipality of Lodi for her altruism and her work as coordinator and manager of a center for the disabled. Throughout her life, the 59-year-old has dedicated herself to her neighbor and to the community. She was a’activist for Amnesty Internetional.

She was a warrior, who despite her struggle, wanted to go to church to say goodbye to her mom. A last wish that unfortunately she could not fulfill. She flew to the sky and that’s where she will now be able to embrace again the most important woman in his life. They can continue to love and support each other forever.

Farewell messages for Maria Cristina Buttignoni

The news shocked the entire community. There are numerous i published farewell messages on the web in the last few hours, from all those who knew her and who decided to greet her with moving words:

My heart and soul will miss him so much, he still had a lot to give to people like me. He was a rare soul.