A pain too great for the family, relatives, friends and the whole community that today clings to the parents of Adele Coppetti, who died at the age of 7 from an illness which unfortunately gave her no escape. Only in December of last year she received a terrible diagnosis, which in a few months took this little angel away from the affection of her loved ones.

On Friday 5 August 2022, in fact, the little girl, who lived with her family in the hamlet of Maniaglia di Gemona, in Gemona del Friuli, in the province of Udine, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, is dead. Unfortunately, her smile went out forever, too soon: she was only 7 years old.

Mum Romina, dad Carlo and little brother Paride have always been close to little Adele, from the moment of diagnosis and for all the time of the cures and treatments, in the hope of being able to save that young life struck too soon by the disease.

Adele Coppetti died at 7: the funeral will take place privately

The funeral will take place privately, as desired by the parents of the little girl who had to say goodbye to their little angel too soon.