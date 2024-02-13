The days of the former world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez They are not the best, since he suffers a drama due to his son's addictions, whom he has not been able to help to get out of the tunnel.

Julio César Chávez Jr. He has had serious confrontations with his father in recent months, which has his father in bad condition.

Feel helplessness

recently in Los Angeles United States, Chávez Jr. was detained by the police when he was carrying a firearm, which he did not have the respective permit.

“There are three things in addiction: jail, hospital and death; you've already fallen into the hospital, you've already fallen into jail, now what's next? God willing, a ray of light has fallen on you,” Chávez told the program “Boxing with Diego Soto.”

And he added: “I get a lump in my throat, imagine how I felt with Julio, my son, who saw how his father was destroyed by alcohol and drugs and seeing how he is destroying himself and me not being able to help him.” .

Julio César Chávez Jr. was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon Photo: Instagram @jcchavezjr

If the son has had several false starts, such as using his social networks to insult the family, his father regrets what happened.

“I felt like my hands were tied because I couldn't go after this bastard. Everything he talked about on the networks, all the nonsense he said, how he offended, how he hurt his wife, me, but I knew it wasn't him and that makes me angry… angry, angry… The feeling of me having my clinics and helping so many people and I couldn't help my son, I said, My God, why are you giving me this hard test,” he said.

