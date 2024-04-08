Gaza, doctors: “We have reached the point of having to choose the child to give priority to over another, so that he can live. We have 3 or 4 children per incubator”

Aaliyahdoctor of the childcare department ofAl Hilal Emirates Hospital Of Rafahspecializing in maternity and newborn care, told ad ActionAid that there aren't enough incubators for the number of newborns needed, forcing staff to decide which babies to prioritize.

“There are many cases that require artificial respiration, but there are not enough devices for these children… We have reached the point of having to choose which child to prioritize over another, so that he can live. Every incubator it should support one child. But due to the war and the accumulation of cases, we have three or four children per incubator… We are forced to do this because there are not enough incubators available.”

Living conditions in Rafah, now home to a population more than quadruple its usual capacity, are so dangerously overcrowded and unsanitary, while food and other basic necessities are in short supply, that patients arrive at hospital severely weakened and with complex healthcare needs.

Aaliyah always states “At every turn, two or three newborns die, due to infections and the health catastrophe in Gaza… There are cases who find themselves in a very difficult situation. A woman gives birth here and already suffers from stress and anxiety , and this affects your baby. The baby is born with difficulty breathing and therefore needs more care. We cannot provide them with complete care…. There are children who were born in tents and suffered the extreme cold , and therefore we lose them. Furthermore, the mother herself cannot breastfeed due to lack of food, drink and nourishment, and this increases the burden on us.”

Six months of bombing and limited access to aid have brought Gaza's health system to the brink of collapse, with only 10 partially functioning hospitals in the territory. After two weeks of siege, theAl-Shifa hospital – the largest in Gaza – has been reduced to ruins and is unable to function, putting further pressure on other health facilities. From 7 October, theWorld Health Organization (WHO) recorded at least 100 health facilities – including 30 hospitals – affected by attacks. It's unacceptable. The doctors ofAl-Awda hospitalin the north of the Gaza Strip, managed by ActionAid's partner, tell us that they have had to operate on women who lost their babies late in pregnancy because they were malnourished.

Riham JafariAdvocacy and Communications Coordinator for ActionAid Palestinesaid: “It is devastating to hear the heartbreaking decisions medical staff must make about which patients they can treat and those they cannot help. Hospitals simply cannot function without additional supplies of aid. While we welcome the announcement, long-awaited opening of two additional entry points for aid at the Erez crossing and at the port of Ashdod, this will however not be sufficient to guarantee the entry into Gaza of aid on the scale requested, especially if these new crossings are plagued by the same delays and bureaucracy as existing ones. And we are deeply concerned that the Israeli government has determined that these openings will only be temporary.”