Her last act of love was bringing her children back to shore

Unfortunately he didn’t make it Francis Jordanthe dad that is thrown into the sea to save the lives of their children, but who gave his life in the extreme gesture of bringing his boys back to shore. The story that shook everyone took place on the free beach of lido Lago, Battipaglia, in the Sele plain, in the province of Salerno, on Monday 7 August 2023.

The 49-year-old man drowned in the sea. She was at the beach with her family for a relaxing day. The wind was strong and the sea was high. The man’s two sons, aged 19 and 12, had decided to enter the water anyway.

At one point, the father realized that they were struggling to get back to shore. He didn’t think twice, diving into the sea to bring them back. Even the man’s wife, the mother of the two boys, did the same.

The fear of losing them and the effort made to reach them in the water and save their lives were fatal. Six lifeguards from nearby bathing establishments had also arrived, attracted by the screams. But there was nothing to be done.

THE lifeguards brought them back to shore all bathers. They immediately realized that the man’s condition was serious. And they tried to revive him, waiting for help that arrived immediately. Doctors and paramedics, however, could not help but ascertain his death.

Francesco Giordano lost his life at 49 to save his children at sea

Police officers also arrived at the scene, reconstructing the last dramatic moments of the 49-year-old man’s life. They also listened to the other bathers on the beach.

Originally from Angri, the man lived in Lucca for work. An autopsy will not be performed on his body, which was immediately returned to his family for a final farewell.