Turin, the name was Emilia Maidaska, the 16-year-old hit by a car while going to school: she had fled the war

They are all still shocked and saddened by the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Emilia Maidaska, a 16-year-old who lost her life on the morning of Friday 20 October. She was going to school, but before taking the bus a car hit her.

The young woman was headed to the institute school, where his friends awaited his arrival. Unfortunately, however, she never reached her destination.

Emilia was only 16 years old and about a year ago she had managed to escape from the conflict in Ukraine. In fact he was a guest of a community located in the city of Turin. He attended the Passani Artistic High School.

Unfortunately she was alone, as her mother had decided to stay in Ukraine, while his father was in Germany for work. From an initial reconstruction, that morning she had left the community around 6.50.

He was trying to cross the street on the pedestrian crossing, in via Signorelli. He was going to the bus stop to pick up the bus and go to school.

However, a man driving his Volkswagen due to the incessant rain, he suddenly lost control of his vehicle. He couldn’t stop in time and he swept up the 16 year old. He immediately stopped and together with the others present, they asked for the urgent intervention of the healthcare.

The death of Emilia Maidaska after the accident

The impact between the young woman and the car immediately appeared to be very strong serious. To the point that the vehicle also suffered serious damage. Doctors, hoping to save the girl’s life, tried to revive her long.

In the end, however, due to the trauma he suffered, they had no choice but to see how heartbreaking it was death. Attempts to save her were of no avail.

Police officers also intervened on site and are currently working to reconstruct theexact dynamics. The motorist immediately underwent all the necessary investigations. In order to carry out routine investigations and allow rescuers to work, the police forces had to partially close the road to traffic for several minutes.