Among the 13 dead in the nightclub fire Teatre, Golden and La Fonda Milagros, located in the Atalayas area, in MurciaSpain, the presence of people from Colombian, Nicaraguan, Spanish with dual nationality and Ecuadorian nationalityaccording to the delegates of the Spanish Government.

Furthermore, at least three of the missing would be Colombian nationals.

(You may be interested in: Fire tragedy in Spain: the dramatic testimonies of the victims).

She is my daughter and I have never heard from her again. Neither from her boyfriend

“Mommy, I love her, I’m going to die.”is heard saying in the heartbreaking audio that a young woman sent to her mother when the fire occurred.

Since they sent that audio, Leidy Paola Correa, from 27 years, and her boyfriend, 33 years, have not been found.

“She is my daughter and I have never heard from her again. Nor from her boyfriend,” said Jairo Correa, the young woman’s father. The man, visibly affected, said that her daughter sent them the audio when she was struggling to leave the place where she was celebrating.

According to his father’s explanation to the media, this is the second time he has come to the city to party, because in his city of residence, Caravaca de la Cruz, there are no nightclubs. “Yesterday they did it in the car of a friend who doesn’t drink, and it’s still parked there”he confirms.

​

(Also read: Tragedy nightclub in Spain is owned by Colombians: new details revealed).

Leidy would have sent the farewell audio at 6 in the morning, since then there has been no information. “We want you to give us information, to know if she is dead or not, we know nothing, absolutely nothing.””, asked his father with a broken voice to the media present.

Colombian mother looking for her son

Police officers block access after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia.

Rubi Reyes, mother of another of the missing young people, went to the Atalayas area this Monday, October 2, to confirm if your child is among the deceased for the fire that affected three nightclubs in the area.

In statements to the media, Reyes, of nationality colombiancommented that he has called his 34-year-old son’s phone number repeatedly, but is turned off.

Apparently, his son was one of those invited to celebrate the birthday of his friend Eric, another of those missing from the fire that occurred on Sunday between 6 and 7 in the morning. Before starting the search, at least eight people belonging to a group of friends who were celebrating a birthday in the area, had already been reported.

What was the tragedy like?

According to authorities, the fire was first reported on the first floor of the nightclub. Fonda Milagros, where 20 people were celebrating a birthday. The flames spread to Teatre and Golden.

At 7 in the morning the fire was controlled and extinguished after 8. At least 13 people have died and 4 were injured from smoke inhalation.

The owners of Fonda Milagros are also Colombians. In this regard, Juan Esteban Ramírez, owner of the nightclub, stated in a conversation with Blu Radio that the victims are people close to the place. “These are people who went to the club every eight days,” he said.

LAURA NATHALIA QUINTERO ARIZA

SCHOOL OF MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM EL TIEMPO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.

Read more news…