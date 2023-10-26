Adam, 3, and his sister Sham, 9, were born on the same day, but six years apart. They died on Saturday, October 21, their birthday, in an Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip.

Ayman Abu Shamalah, the children’s father, says they fled Israeli bombings in Gaza City and they took refuge in the home of relatives in Rafah, in the south of the enclave, governed since 2007 by the Islamist movement Hamas.

But an Israeli attack on the multi-story building suddenly killed his two children, ages 3 and 9. Two of his sisters-in-law, as well as a cousin and a cousin, also died in the bombing.

Abu Shamalah was miraculously saved. Shortly before, he went up to the roof of the building to verify that the water tanks were filled correctly, since he had managed to get a tanker to supply them with water after eleven days of shortage.

“I was starting to go down the stairs when the bombing occurred. If I had gone down 30 seconds earlier, there would have been deaths with them,” he says.

A man carries the body of one of the Palestinian children killed during the Israeli bombings.

“October 21 was Sham and Adam’s birthday and has become the day of their martyrdom. Every year will be a very difficult day for me,” says Abu Shamalah between sobs while trying to wipe away his tears with his hands.

“They put my son’s destroyed body in a blue bag, Sham was burned,” he describes.

His wife, Dareen Abu Shamalah, 28, also died in the bombing. Dareen was nine months pregnant and the couple had already chosen the name of her future daughter, Mecca, as they were close to her birth date.

“I found her lying on the ground, she was still alive. I swear that her last words were: ‘Ayman, take Mecca out of my womb, and take care of her,'” she says while recounting that the doctors managed to remove the baby by cesarean section.

“The baby was very serious when he arrived here and they immediately put him on a respirator. But the initial diagnosis is not good because the brain was deprived of oxygen between the time of the mother’s death and the birth,” explains Mohammad Salameh, the head emergency room of the Emirati Red Crescent hospital in Rafah, where the little girl was taken.

“It is very likely that he will suffer permanent consequences,” he adds.

A man carries a child as Palestinians search the rubble for bodies and survivors.

Desolate panorama for children

Although the baby managed to save herself, Sham and Adam, the other two children of Ayman Abu Shamalah, are part of the 2,913 children who have died due to Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip. since the start of the war on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group.

According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, at least 7,028 Palestinians have been killed and another 18,484 injured. Among those who died in the Strip, in addition to the almost 3,000 minors, there are at least 1,709 women and 397 elderly people.

But the war has been especially harsh on minors. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) this week, more than 400 children die every day since the outbreak of the conflict. last October 7th.

Almost all children in the Gaza Strip have been exposed to deeply distressing events and traumas

“The murder and mutilation of children, the kidnapping of minors, attacks on hospitals and schools and the denial of access to humanitarian aid constitute serious violations of children’s rights,” denounced the UNICEF regional director for the East. Middle and North Africa, Adele Khodr.

According to Khodr, almost all children in the Gaza Strip have been exposed to “deeply distressing events and traumas,” marked by “widespread destruction, incessant attacks, displacement and severe shortages of basic necessities such as food, water and medicine.”

The newspaper The country assures that the minors who have died in 18 days of conflict between Israel and Gaza exceed the total number of deaths in the last 23 years. From 2000 until the 7th, says the aforementioned newspaper, at least 1,741 minors lost their lives in the midst of the conflict. But today, the outlook is even more critical.

According to the NGO Save the Children, almost 900 children could be among the 1,550 people missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings, and whom emergency teams cannot rescue due to incessant bombings and lack of fuel.

Unicef ​​also warned that the lives of 120 babies in incubators are in danger as fuel runs out. for electrical generators in the Gaza Strip.

“There are currently 120 neonates in incubators, 70 of them on mechanical ventilation and, of course, we are enormously concerned,” said UNICEF spokesman Jonathan Crickx.

Palestinian children fill water bottles from a mobile cistern in Rafah.

Electricity is one of the main concerns in the seven specialized units in the Strip that treat premature babies, helping them breathe and providing critical support, for example when their organs are not sufficiently developed.

According to the UN Population Fund, about 160 women give birth every day in

Gaza and it is estimated that today there are 50,000 pregnant women in the territory of 2.4 million inhabitants.

Although Israel claims to direct its attacks against Hamas, Children account for a huge proportion of the deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health of the Islamist movement. Entire families, including pregnant women, have died in the attacks, and every day parents are seen carrying the bodies of their children in white shrouds down the street.

The situation is such that today many parents are choosing to write their children’s names on the children’s hands. to facilitate their identification if they die in the intense and indiscriminate Israeli bombings of the enclave.

A gesture that even the children themselves have begun to do among themselves, although some are so young that they do not even understand what this means.

Palestinians, including children, injured in a bombing in Gaza.

Urfisal al Jafari, a 32-year-old mother of six children between the ages of 13 and 2, for example, fears what could happen to her children and has also chosen to mark her children’s names.

A few days ago, two of his minors, Mahmud and Yazan, had gone out to play in the alley near Urfisal’s uncle’s house in Rafah, when a projectile hit the only grocery store that was open in the area.

“Thank goodness nothing happened to them, Mahmud (7 years old) was injured in the hand, but it was minor, they operated on him in the hospital and he is now out,” Al Jafari sighed with relief.

After this experience, Al Jafari stated that she is “scared” for her children: “I am worried about them.” “The children are playing in the street all day – he continued -, they don’t understand that there is a war, they try to have a normal life, We can’t keep them at home.”

The children are playing in the street all day, they don’t understand that there is a war

In this context, Unicef ​​joined the international requests this week and requested an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the opening of all access crossings to Gaza for the entry of supplieswater, food and fuel, and respect and protection of civil infrastructure to care for minors and their families.

Khodr said that “the situation in the Gaza Strip is a growing stain on our collective conscience” and that “the rate of deaths and injuries of children is simply staggering.”

However, the UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa considered “even more terrifying” the fact that “the number of daily deaths will continue to increase” if tensions are not reduced and “humanitarian aid is allowed to arrive.” , including food, water, medical supplies and fuel” that saves the lives of children, adolescents and their families.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With AFP and EFE