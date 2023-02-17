Ana Maria Bustamante He was looking for his best form to take part in his main objective of 2023: the Women’s Tour of Colombia, but a mixer cut short his dream. 24-year-old Ana María had already finished her training on Wednesday, February 8, and was going to the house of one of her aunts to leave her some money.

Around 8:20 in the morning of that day, the young cyclist was traveling through the streets of the neighborhood the tunnel and took by the part of the San Carlos Hill. From one moment to the next, a mixer that was passing by her place rammed her, took her ahead of her and caused her serious injuries.

She didn’t realize what was happening. She felt severe pain and found herself on the floor. Her bicycle was left in pieces and her health was not the best.

People who were passing by and who witnessed the accident helped her. They saw her in such bad shape that they immediately called an ambulance.

The Bogotá cyclist was urgently transferred to the St. Juliana Foundation. The doctors received her in critical condition and began to treat her, but it was a difficult situation.

“He came from the Tunal neighborhood. We live in El Sosiego, below 20 de Julio. Ana was going to see an aunt who asked us to borrow money. She was going to give it to him, but she never came. What we know is that the mixer ran her over. We didn’t have any communication. Only when we talked to the aunt who told us that Ana had not arrived, “said William Bustamante, the cyclist’s father.

And he added: “When we hung up we realized that something had happened. She surprised us that Ana María had not communicated. She gave my wife a call on her cell phone and everything exploded there.

The news shocked them, left them in one piece. Their faces changed, from worry to sadness, they couldn’t hold back their tears, but they had to act, move fast.

William says that the one who answered was the ambulance nurse, who told them that her daughter had suffered an accident and was being transferred to a clinic in serious condition.

“We got to where she was and the news was unfortunate, very sad, really. Ana María suffered a pelvic fracture, her right front wheel took her and tore her abdomen and right leg, ”said William.

Almost immediately she underwent surgery on her hip and right leg, trying to save her, since the wounds were very dangerous and deep. Her life was in danger at that time.

Social networks were key in those first moments, because due to the loss of blood, many donors were urgently needed, their friends and family responded to the call and at least that part was safe.

“Once we put the notice on the networks, people came to the San Rafael Hospital and donated their blood. They were queues to help and that, today, I appreciate it, in the midst of this sadness, ”said his father.

On Thursday, February 9, Ana María returned to the operating room, but this time the news was not good. The doctors informed his family that they had to amputate his leg.something that could not be avoided.

William for the story. He breaks his voice. Remembering that moment when they were informed of the medical decision was very sad, unfortunate for him and the rest of the family.

“What worries us is the abdominal wall. The strong blow from her hurt her there. The problem is that there is nowhere to get skin to cover that part.”

He was not able, in those days, to tell him that he had lost his leg. That seemed impossible to William, but he had to react in the best way to give his wife and his other daughters peace of mind.

“In the St. Juliana Foundation They behaved wonderfully, we have no complaints. They operated on her, they take care of her, but that moment when they told us that they would amputate her leg was very hard. He had to do it, because the purple color of her leg indicated that she was not irrigating blood, it was covered, ”said William, who tried to be a professional cyclist, but could only be as an amateur.

In the midst of the sad news, because Ana María was alive, which at that moment seemed like a miracle, was what kept them somewhat calm, happy and hopeful, in the midst of the unfortunate information.

“What worries us is the abdominal wall. The strong blow from her hurt her there. The problem is that there is nowhere to get skin to cover that part. We need you to help us transfer her to an institution in Bogotá where this problem can be dealt with. It’s all we ask for,” William added.

The life of Ana María, in danger

From then on his health has had ups and downs. Some days she would wake up in good spirits, but there are times when she was down and his life was still in danger.

Ana María Bustamante is married to Camilo Rojas, from whose union Mateo was born 4 years ago, his only son, for which she has not given her arm to twist and fights to stay alive. She is a professional in international trade and works conducting surveys in a Government Consultancy.

Mateo, Ana María and Camilo live in the Candelaria la Nueva neighborhood, in the south of the country’s capital, near where their parents, William and Jenny Alexandra, and their 17-year-old younger sister, Sara, also a cyclist, live.

The eldest of the Bustamante family’s daughters always wanted to be a cyclist and quickly became a regional track and road champion. She already participated in the Tour of Colombia and she wanted to improve her participation, that was her goal this year, for that she got up early. She has won several Criteriums in Bogotá, has triumphed in several track meets at the Bogotá velodrome and has taken part in races at the local level.

“Cycling is in our blood. I have a daughter out of wedlock, her name is Laura, she is 30 years old, and she practices Down Hill, the bicycle has always been our tool for fun and even for work, as you can see”, declared William.

It is not known where he gets strength from. William always arrives early at the clinic to see his daughter, who could not speak, as she remained intubated until last Monday..

“She was awake, but she couldn’t speak. We encourage her, we tell her that she has to move on, that despite what happened she has to overcome this problem, because she has Mateo, that she has to fight to live. She responds to us with the movement of her eyes, ”said her father.

Sometimes he has no words to touch the subject. She wants to get away from it all, go to the altar, to church and pray for his daughter. He knows that the process will cost him, but he says that he will be willing to do whatever it takes for Ana María to endure the new life that awaits her, without her leg.

“Last Monday was a good day. She was not intubated, although her stomach was still open for cleaning. When she realized that she did not have her leg, she began to cry, but perhaps that helped her to let off steam, ”said her father.

Yeny Alexandra was key in those moments. Her daughter’s tears made her react. It was normal for Ana María to have collapsed, because she loves this sport and the idea of ​​pedaling throughout her life in conventional cycling it had been cut short.

“Mommy, only God knows what has happened, but the truth is that you are alive, you were saved from dying and you can practice paracycling, that is a beautiful opportunity, an option, a testimony of life,” she said.

Eight days have passed since the accident and although the great danger has passed, from now on comes another stage of the race that the Bustamante family will wage.

William and Yenny know that difficult days will come, but they are ready to give their daughter their full support. Getting out of the tunnel, overcoming the difficult moments, first recovering the human being and then the cyclist are his objectives today. They warn that you learn from everything and that this complicated moment, the suffering they have gone through, has left them several lessons.

The first of these is not to hold a grudge. William knows very little, almost nothing, about the person who caused his daughter’s accident, but the best thing these days is that this new accident is worth something.

“This cannot continue to happen. These trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers and all heavy equipment cars must have mirrors in the blind spots.. My daughter has not been the only one who has had an accident in this way. There are many similar events that occur due to negligence, these cars have no security. There are some that have protection, others that do not, but here the issue is that the cyclist does not have a chassis, it is her body and a bicycle against a mass of iron. It cannot continue to happen, ”she sentenced.

