The Government of Pakistan last week extended until Next February 29 is the deadline for Afghan refugees in an irregular situation to leave the Asian country to be relocated to other countries..

“The deadline for those Afghans awaiting relocation to a third country has been extended from December 31 to February 29 of next year,” the spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of the Interior, Qadir Yar Tiwana, informed EFE.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the interim prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, where it was also agreed to reduce the economic sanction of 800 to 400 dollars for Afghan refugees in an irregular situation who still remain in Pakistan waiting to be relocated.

“The interim government has reduced the processing fee for Afghans from $800 to $400,” interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi reported at a press conference.

This is the first time that the Government acknowledges that it was charging undocumented Afghans who want to leave and avoid being sent back or deported to Afghanistan, a measure that has been harshly criticized by different sectors of society.

After the new deadline, the authorities will impose a fine of $100 per month for a maximum of eight months on those Afghans who still remain in the country.

Some 450,000 Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan since the Pakistani government issued an ultimatum in early October to leave the country. or face forced deportation before November 1, a date that was extended due to the massive arrival of refugees at the border.

Most of the Afghan refugees awaiting deportation to other countries worked for Western security forces during the two decades of US intervention.

Pakistani authorities estimate that Around 2,000 Afghans cross the border daily into Afghanistan's neighboring country, either of their own free will or because they have been briefly arrested by the police and sent for deportation..

More than four million Afghans emigrated to Pakistan after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, including 600,000 people who fled after the Taliban regained power in 2021, according to government data.

EFE