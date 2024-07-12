Carolina Arruda27, has gone viral after making public her desire to seek euthanasia in Switzerland after more than a decade dealing with “the worst pain in the world”.

According to the criteria of

This week, She was admitted to the Santa Casa de Alfenas Pain Cliniclocated in southern Minas Gerais, in the hope of finding new treatment options.

Carolina, a student of Veterinary Medicine and resident in Bambuí, Minas Gerais, He has suffered from trigeminal neuralgia since he was 16 years old.an extremely painful condition that affects about 4.3 people in every 100,000. Over the years, she has tried various treatments, including surgery, without success.

In an interview with O Globo, she confessed to having attempted suicide twice due to the unbearable pain: “During the crisis, we wanted to end it anyway. So I started looking into euthanasia. I am from the veterinary field and I have always seen the procedure as a worthy relief from suffering.”

🗣️ UNDERSTAND TREND | The worst pain in the world Brazilian Carolina Arruda, a resident of Bambuí (MG), uses social networks to share her routine with trigeminal neuralgia, considered the worst in the world. The rare diagnosis affects about 4.3 people out of every 100,000. pic.twitter.com/f8gbLneRQM — O Globo Newspaper (@JornalOGlobo) July 9, 2024

New hopes and treatments



Pain specialist Carlos Marcelo de Barros, president of the Brazilian Society for the Study of Pain (SBED), contacted Carolina after learning her story, with the intention of helping her with new treatment alternatives.

De Barros explains that Trigeminal neuralgia is a disease of the trigeminal nerve, characterized in 90% of cases by a vascular conflict that causes demyelination of the nerve.leading to nerve dysfunction. However, Carolina’s case is particularly rare and complex due to her bilateral condition as it affects the three branches of each facial nerve.

De Barros mentions that a patient once described the pain of trigeminal neuralgia as “putting a hot iron on your face and leaving it there.” The current priority is to stop Carolina’s acute pain and provide her with some relief.. For this purpose, intravenous medications and powerful painkillers are being used, administered in the intensive care unit due to their possible adverse effects.

In the coming days, the medical team will evaluate with Carolina the treatment options, some of which she has already tried, but which can be repeated. These options include balloon rhizotomies and radiofrequency ablations, as well as radiopulsed frequency, which seeks to numb the nerve without burning it.All of these procedures involve placing a needle near the nerve to intervene in its activity, either through compression or heating.

Brazilian Carolina Arruda, 27, faces a rare chronicle and has a cow online for euthanasia in Switzerland pic.twitter.com/p1k0JUBjoE — Linguarudos 👅 (@linguarudos__) July 5, 2024

Beyond rhizotomies: therapeutic options



Rhizotomies are not the only options. Also being considered are therapies such as drug infusion pumps, which are implanted in the abdomen and deliver drugs directly to the central nervous system, and neuromodulation, which uses implants in the spinal cord to stimulate nerves and reduce dysfunction. These procedures, however, are not quick fixes and may take months to show significant results.

Carolina has expressed on her social networks that If new treatments can relieve at least 60% of the pain, he would reconsider his decision to seek euthanasia. in Switzerland and would donate the money raised for this purpose through a crowdfunding campaign.

The visibility of chronic pain



The president of the SBED stresses that these treatments are not accessible to most people with chronic pain, especially those who depend on the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Carolina’s case is very dramatic, but it is not isolated. We have thousands of patients in similar situations without access to treatment. Carolina gives a voice to these people, an important visibility for those who suffer and are not treated by our health system,” says de Barros.

Although Carolina’s hospitalization is covered by SUS, the costs of the procedures will depend on donations. According to the doctor, the necessary materials will be obtained through donations from the supplier companies, ensuring that the treatment does not entail costs for Carolina, although generally these treatments are not available through the SUS.

Bernardo Yoneshigue

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.