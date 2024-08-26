Hearing the heartbreaking lament of Socorro Liranzo Castillo, known to those close to her as Albanelis, moves even the most indifferent of human beings. He suffers from interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that affects his respiratory system. and affects both lungs.

According to the criteria of

It is crucial to mention that this disease encompasses a set of disorders that cause inflammation or scarring in the lungs. In your case, the condition has advanced significantlywhich forces it to depend on oxygen.

She looks exhausted, worn out and discouraged, but she still wants to at least have the resources to obtain an oxygen concentrator that will allow her to avoid the high daily cost of cylinders.

Albanelys’ family has not let the lack of money stop them. They have focused all their efforts on finding funds “wherever possible”always in an honest manner.

They have not hesitated to ask for help, although the support they have received from charitable souls, compassionate towards their situation, has not been enough. There are many expenses that we have with mom in these conditions.”.

They are aware of how serious this illness is, and all they want is for both the authorities and individuals to help them give their mother a dignified life in this critical phase of her condition.

“I am also tormented by the fact that I have to find so much money for my health,” says the protagonist of this story, who no longer has any of his lungs in good condition.

They have asked for help in multiple places, but so far, only a few people, sometimes without many resources, have contributed small sums to cover the oxygen and treatment that this woman needs, constantly tied to an oxygen tank due to her illness.

One of his daughters is willing to donate a lung to him

“A lung transplant. I know it is something delicate, but I have my faith in the Lord, I know that He will open all the necessary doors for me.” that I can get that transplant. I want to live”.

“I am very positive that God will grant me his miracle and heal me.” These are her words when she is not overcome by the desire to give up, which deeply saddens her family. It is understandable that on some days she wants to “give up the fight.” Albanelis often has to be taken to a medical facility, as time is running out.

To perform the transplant, you must travel abroad, since this type of surgery is not yet performed in the Dominican Republic. “One of my daughters is willing to donate the organ to me, but The procedure is very expensive, millions of pesos would have to be sought.”.

“I don’t want to give up and I need help from everyone I can. I want to see my grandchildren grow up and my daughter graduate, but I no longer have the strength and my family does not have the money to help me.”

Although everyone is holding out hope for a miracle, she and her husband and daughters hope that in the meantimegenerous hands appear to help them acquire oxygen that you need every day to be able to breathe and continue living.

Oxygen saturation has dropped to 35

From a medical point of view, the level of oxygen in the blood should be between 95 and 100 millimeters of mercury. In the case of Socorro Liranzo Castillo (Albanelys), has dropped to 35 due to deterioration of his lungs caused by the fibrosis he suffers from.

She is aware of her condition and knows that even the smallest effort leaves her exhausted, but despite this, she does not lose faith that she will be able to have a better quality of life at this stage.

Share She sought medical attention to understand what was happening to her, as she felt exhausted and had difficulty breathing. Photo:iStock

“My illness is now in its final stages, But I don’t want to lack my oxygen, which is what helps me. to keep myself alive until God wants.”

He says it with difficulty, since he can barely speak, but he feels the need to express that his family has no way to buy the tanks he needs or a machine to supply him with the necessary oxygen.

Her husband is engaged in agriculture, Her eldest daughter works in a cell phone store.the second is starting her own business, and the youngest is still in her studies.

None of them have a job that allows them to earn enough to cover the costs of oxygen and the treatment that the protagonist of this story requires.

Albanelys was asked how long she has had this condition. According to her answer, the symptoms appeared before the diagnosis.

“It’s been about six years since they told me what I have, which is interstitial pulmonary fibrosis. After that I started taking treatment“But it is a very aggressive disease and I feel worse every day. I can’t breathe on my own anymore.” Although she would like to shed tears when saying this, her lack of energy does not allow her to vent.

She sought medical attention to understand what was happening to her, as she felt exhausted, had difficulty breathing and had discomfort that was becoming increasingly more intense.

Finding out that her lungs were so damaged was not easy to accept, but there was no time to stop and process it. Instead of worrying, she had to act. They have done that, but the lack of financial resources has left them with their hands tied.

Emotions at the limit

Knowing that her only hope is a transplant and accepting that her family does not have the resources to pay for this procedure also deteriorates Albanelis’ health. For this reason, at this stage that, according to her, is the final phase of her illness, His greatest desire is at least to have the certainty of having always of oxygen.

“Sometimes I feel weak, without the will to eat, and sometimes, without the desire to live.” Hearing these words is painful, but understandable, given his condition. To recover, he needs a huge sum of money, so much so that, as some doctors have told him, they cannot specify the exact amount.

Where do you receive medical care?

To this question, Albanelis quickly answers: “Previously I was treated at the Salvador B. Gautier Hospital and currently at the Dominican-Cuban Medical Center.” He says it with difficulty, because speaking is tiring and consumes his little energy.

Originally from Constanza, in the province of La Vega, she now lives in Santo Domingo to be closer to the doctors. “We have to go with her to the clinic all the time because she gets sick, sometimes because we don’t have oxygen and we have to take her there to have it given to her until we get the money to buy it,” her daughter says through tears.

Another reason why he cannot return to his beloved town is that going up to Constanza would put his health at greater risk due to the altitude. His family, who now lives in the capital renting a placefaces the burden of not only surviving in poverty, but also raising funds to keep his mother alive.

MARTA QUELIZ.

Listin Diario (Dominican Republic) / GDA

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Listín Diario (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.