Amid the increase in infections in Argentina due to the second wave of coronavirus, the judge Maria Jimena Monsalve showed through his official Twitter account the dramatic situation that he lives in a sanatorium in the City of Buenos Aires.

After knowing her positive for Covid-19, she went to the hospital, where she has been sitting for more than 8 hours for lack of beds and assures that “the body does not give for more”.

Consulted by Clarion, the judge excused herself from giving statements for not having “air or physical rest“.

“I am admitted to a sanatorium with Covid. There is no bed. They do not refer me from 15 hours. Sitting in a chair, destroyed. 30 years ago I contribute. Contagion from schoolchildren. I am asthmatic and I took care of myself like few others. Nobody says this in the media, “wrote the President of the Argentine Association of Criminal Enforcement Justice (AAJEP) and Secretary of the Argentine Association of Therapeutic Justice (AAJT).

Other sources consulted by Clarín attest to the extreme precautions that the magistrate took to avoid being infected, given her risky condition. In the midst of the debate over the suspension of face-to-face classes, his infection would have come to him through his “school son.”

In that same tweet, he mentioned the accounts of the Social Work of the Judicial Power of the Nation (OSPJN) and the Association of Magistrates and Officials of the National Justice in search of an answer, adding: “There are no beds”.

I am admitted to a sanatorium with Covid. There is no bed. From 3:00 p.m. they do not refer me. Sitting in a chair, destroyed. 30 years ago I contribute. Contagion from schoolchildren. I am asthmatic and I take care of myself like few others. Nobody says this in the media. @ospjn @AMFJNArgentina #nohaybeds – jimemonsalve (@jimemons) April 16, 2021

Then, he wrote: “Explain Horacio Rodríguez Larreta or Alberto Fernández, with all due respect, why we came to this. I break my soul every day to ensure the right to health of my detainees and I cannot receive the care I need and deserve, when the body does not give for more“.

In addition, he exchanged comments with several users who interacted with the tweet, which went viral and reached almost 5,000 likes and 2,700 retweets in a short time.

“We know how much it costs to attend to those of us who must ensure their rights. The situation in CABA is this, here and now. Everyone knows my measure. But I can not anymore. This is reality, “he said in response to Claudia, one of his followers, who wished him to rest in bed and sent him a” big hug. “

Explain @horaciorlarreta or @alferdez , in which you prefer, with all due respect, why did we come to this? I break my soul every day to ensure the right to health of my detainees. And I cannot receive the attention that I need and deserve, when the body does not give for more. https://t.co/jEpPvKEfBv – jimemonsalve (@jimemons) April 16, 2021

On the other hand, in the face of repeated inquiries about how to provide help, he explained: “Let all of us who need the OSPJN know about it. The Counselors, the Ministers of the Court. Let’s see if they stop making people go to work places. inadequate. We have nowhere to stay“.

“It’s a nightmare and nobody says it. We are adrift“, published the Secretary of the AAJT, which, as they explain on their website, it is an association that” focuses on the impact of the law on the emotional spectrum and on the psychological well-being of people, worrying about the side psychological, emotional and human of the law, the legal process and the legal actors “.

Judge María Jimena Monsalve. Photo @jimemons.

In addition, he chairs the AAJEP, an association “Dedicated to strengthening the Criminal Enforcement Justice”, as reported on his Twitter account.

During the pandemic, Judge Monsalve spoke out harshly against justice of Argentina, through an article written for the website of the Association of Women Judges of Argentina.

“Justice is required to face the crime. But we lack support before and after prison. Prisons that are not healthy or clean. Social outcry that does not understand the right to health that constitutionally assists these people, not even in the face of a pandemic situation that forces us to measure the demand of health institutions. We also endure the distance between failure and reality. “

“As a criminal judge, I reject a stagnant, slow and ineffective justice system. But I urgently demand a response, through public policies that are based on scientific evidence, “he added.

DB