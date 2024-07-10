On Saturday before 10:00 in the morning, Trinity of the Cross He felt an indescribable emotion as he prepared to explore a new route between the Pinalito and Blanco dams, in the Monseñor Nouel province.

More than Three decades of hiking experiencenever imagined that this time he would face such a tough test.

An unexpected turn



The walk was progressing smoothly, and Trinidad was enjoying the scenery and the company of a group of about 30 people. However, In a moment of distraction, he realized that the group had disappeared from his sight.It was around 11:30 in the morning when she noticed her isolation. “There was a kind of fork in the road and I saw that there were steps to the left and I took that path. I became disoriented and felt lost,” Trinidad recounted with a mixture of serenity and humor.

Fortunately, his vast experience allowed him to make crucial decisions. “The first thing I did was go to the river to get some water. I asked God to give me calm, and He did. I knew that they would give the warning when they arrived in Bonao, which according to the stipulations was around 6:00 in the afternoon,” he recalled. He was confident that his rescue would begin on Sunday, so he set about finding an improvised shelter.“I dug into the ground, covered myself with the coat I had in my backpack, and spent the night there,” Trinidad explained.

Sunday night



Sunday night was particularly tough for Trinidad. Despair began to invade her, but her spirit remained firm. When asked if this experience would make her give up hiking, she answered honestly: “I am not sure I would stop doing it, but I told the mountain that I was saying goodbye to it.” However, she acknowledged that hiking is part of her essence: “hiking is in my blood.”

He is a patient with diabetes



At 51, Trinidad faces the added challenge of being diabetic. His backpack was equipped with serum, water, fruits and other energy foods.“When I ran out of serum and water, I would fill bottles from the river so I would always have fluids and stay hydrated,” she explained. Her knowledge told her that staying calm and well hydrated was essential to her survival.

The family



Trinidad has no children or husband, and lives with her mother in Santo Domingo. She has five siblings, three in the Dominican Republic and two abroad. “They were going crazy, and those who don’t live here were already buying their tickets to come,” she said, acknowledging the anguish her situation caused her loved ones.

Her brother Rafael de la Cruz led the search, and thanks to the intervention of journalist Adrián Quiroz, from Constanza, Listín Diario was able to communicate with Trinidad, who was calmer and in good spirits.

Rescue and gratitude



Trinidad’s faith was her greatest support. “But when I saw the helicopter approaching, I started to cry and thank the Lord for this new opportunity in life,” she confessed. After more than 48 hours missing, the “He” sign she wrote on a stone was key for rescuers to locate herThe Dominican community remained in prayer and expectation during his disappearance.

Trinidad expressed her gratitude to all those who made her rescue possible, including the media, rescue agencies and the authorities at the Constanza hospital. “They treated me like a queen,” she said.

She was found on Monday at around 4:00 p.m., although rescue efforts continued until 6:00 a.m. She was later transferred to the hospital in Constanza, where she remained until Tuesday morning. Trinidad is now in perfect health.

#VideoLD | After being found between the Pinalito and Blanco dams, in the province of Monseñor Nouel, around 4:00 p.m. this Monday, the 51-year-old hiker Trinidad de la Cruz was rescued and taken to a hospital in the municipality of Constanza.#ListinDiario pic.twitter.com/AKVGdfGCVD — DAILY LISTIN (@ListinDiario) July 9, 2024

