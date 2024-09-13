What was supposed to be a quiet celebration of the retirement of Eraldo Rodrigues, a 60-year-old industrial mechanical engineer, turned into a terrifying survival experience for him and his wife, Aurora da Silva Rodrigues, 59.

The couple, originally from Resende, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, embarked on a car trip to Chile that ended unexpectedly when They were trapped in a snowstorm in Copiapó, Atacama, with no means of communication and few provisions.

They were only rescued six days later.thanks to the intervention of his son Raphael and his daughter-in-law Cíntia, who mobilized help through the Internet and participated in monitoring the search.

On August 23, Chilean authorities managed to locate them. Upon their return home, they shared their harrowing story with Globo.

The couple from Resende, Rio de Janeiro, were caught in a snowstorm in Copiapó, Atacama, during their car trip to Chile. Photo:THE BALLOON

The odyssey in the middle of the snow



Eraldo explained that they had left on the 5th of last month, with an itinerary that included passing through Foz do Iguaçu and then entering Argentina to finally arrive in ChileThe journey seemed normal until they encountered an unexpected snowstorm.

“We were heading to Copiapó and, when we left on the 18th, I checked the road conditions, but there were no warnings about the risk of snowfall or customs closures,” he said. After travelling 140 kilometres, they reached a seemingly abandoned border post, which made them hesitate. “I thought about turning back, but we didn’t have enough petrol, so we decided to keep going,” he added.

The situation quickly worsened when a series of snowstorms caught them on their way. “During the fourth snowfall, I could no longer see anything and Aurora guided me. The fifth storm was devastating and we were completely trapped,” he said.

Although they tried to find shelter in a small shelter, they found the place to be in poor condition. “The shelter had holes where the snow got in, the solar panel didn’t work and there was a brutal wind,” he said.

Survival with scarce resources



The couple faced the difficult reality of rationing their limited food supplies. Aurora recalled: “We only had two packets of instant noodles, some soup, some biscuits, three apples and a jar of honey. When the gas ran out, we had to resort to snow for hydration.”

The situation worsened when one of the inflatable mattresses burst, and the cold became unbearable.Eraldo confessed that psychologically he didn’t feel hungry, but he knew they had to be extremely cautious. “There were days when I only ate half of the noodles,” he admitted.

The nights were particularly difficult. “During the day we kept ourselves busy organizing the shelter, but at night the temperature dropped to -20 degrees. We had no fire, and we were forced to do whatever it took to stay warm,” Aurora explained. Eraldo detailed the ingenious layering system he used to withstand the cold: “I put on several layers of clothing, wrapped my feet with paper and plastic bags, but it was still intensely cold.”.

They were rescued six days after being trapped. On August 23, Chilean authorities managed to locate them. Photo:THE BALLOON

A timely rescue



Aware that their situation was critical, the couple hoped that their relatives would notice their lack of communication. Aurora mentioned that, After being cut off from contact, they learned they could be in mortal danger.“We knew we could die there,” she said, adding that they clung to the hope that someone would pass by or that loved ones would call for help.

Finally, Thanks to the intervention of their family and the efforts of the Chilean authorities, they were rescued after six agonizing days. Eraldo and Aurora survived the toughest snowstorm of their lives, firmly convinced that rationing and calm were the keys to staying alive.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.