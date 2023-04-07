When Yevgenia Kondratieva15 years old, said goodbye to her mother on October 7 to spend a few days in a camp, neither of them could imagine that those vacations paid for by the Russian authorities could have separated her forever Ukrainian teenager from her family.

At his school in Kherson, in then-Russian-occupied southern Ukraine.a, they had been offered to leave colonies to rest, have fun with other young people and forget about the bombings and sirens for a while.

“All you needed was parental permission,” recalls the teenager in an interview with Efe.

Yevgueniia Kondratieva is one of thousands of Ukrainian minors forcibly separated from their parents by the Russian government

“They told us two weeks and it ended up being six months,” says the mother, Marina Kondratievain a Kiev cafeteria, days after having recovered his daughter on a ten-day trip that crossed all of Ukraine, passed through Poland and crossed Belarus and much of Russia.

Yevgueniia Kondratieva is one of the thousands of Ukrainian minors forcibly separated from their parents by the government of russia after the army of this country conquered the towns and cities in which they lived.

The nightmare of this family began when those responsible for the camp to which, together with dozens of schoolmates, had transferred her in the Crimea, like Kherson then occupied by Russia.they told him that it was not just a vacation but “an evacuation.”

Ukrainian women and children cross the border into Poland. Photo: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

Ukrainian forces were intensifying their counter-offensive to retake the city of Kherson and its surroundings, and the Russian authorities used the situation to tell the children it was better to stay in Crimea. The news that the mother received in Kherson was just as distressing.

“We knew that there was something strange when they told us that they were extending the vacations and when we asked her tutor, she replied that the decision did not depend on her but on the (Russian) government,” says Marina Kondratieva.

On November 11, 2022, more than a month after the fake Yevgeniya camp began, the Russian army completed its withdrawal from the entire western bank of the Dnipro River, which cuts the Kherson province in two.

The city of Kherson was thus back under the control of kyivwhich meant the severance of all contact between the Yevgenia school and the Russian authorities who were now in charge of the girl, who in the meantime continued to communicate with her mother over the internet.

After learning about the case of another mother who had received help from this NGO that has specialized in the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia, Marina Kondratieva turned to Save Ukraine, which included her in its third rescue mission.

“It is a long, difficult and very dangerous journey; we carefully prepare the families, we take care of the logistics, we plan the route and we pay all the expenses”, explains Mykola Kuleba, founder of Save Ukraine, to Efe.

Just 300 kilometers separate Kherson from Crimeabut the impossibility of crossing the demarcation line between the Ukraine controlled by the Kiev government and the territories of the country occupied by Russia forced the entourage of 13 fathers to travel thousands of kilometers to reach the peninsula.

“It took us five days to go and another five to return with the children,” says Marina Kondratieva. Asked about the motives behind those who took it from her, this 37-year-old mother is convinced that Russia seeks to force as many Ukrainians as possible to settle in the country or in the territories occupied by Moscow forces in Ukraine.

“They want the Ukrainians to make up for the losses in the war and have more people on their side,” he says. Kondratieva says she knows of cases of other parents in her situation who undertook on her behalf, without the help of the NGO, the trip to recover their children and were told that reunification would only be possible if they accepted a Russian passport.

These forced population transfers have led the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They are often accompanied by intensive re-education programs to turn Ukrainian minors into Russian nationalists. “They made us listen to the anthem every morning and there were flags and other symbols to put in our backpacks,” Yevgueniia explains of her experience.

