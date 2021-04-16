Eight days to go and each point is final. You never know where the one who gives you permanence will join or where you lost the one who condemned you in the end. The only thing clear is that Lugo Y Alcorcón come to today’s duel with the rope tightening tight and that a victory will not be three points, but six (follow the game live on AS.com). In the albivermella house they have seen how the six point mattress was going reducing little by little until literally one step away from the well, that place where the Alcorcón has been living all season but from which you now have the option of leaving, also ensuring the golaveraje against a very direct rival. We do not know how the game will be, but it seems clear that it’s not going to be nice.

TO Louis caesar the arguments and time are running out. Despite repeating after each press conference that the victory is very close, the truth is that after seven days still he has not found it. To face Anchor it, whom he unsuccessfully replaced at Deportivo de La Coruña last season, the Arousano will once again shake the tree looking for the winning lineup. With various headlines headdresses of the most diverse ailments it seems that the idea is to load the area, so a 4-4-2 is guessed with Pointed carrilloWho knows if accompanied by Ramos or Herrera. Appiah will capitalize the right band and Branch it will foreseeably start from the left. More doubts leave who will accompany Venancio in the axis of defense between Alende and Marcelo Left, who did not travel to Mallorca last day for skipping training. This is how it is.

The AD Alcorcón ha risen on many occasions throughout this season. Colista for many weeks, with Anchor came out of the well. He fell again because the Second is very complex, he started again but his own mistakes returned him to the penultimate place. Now want complete his umpteenth resurrection against Lugo after having won last Monday against another direct rival such as Castellon. Starting in the same way, an intensity in high lines, showing a compact set and minimizing defensive errors will be key to adding in Galician lands. Anchor recovers to bland after fulfilling his penalty match. The technician has the doubt from Jose Carlos and the Laure discharge due to injury. The absence of Hugo Fraile who is serving his second penalty game is certain.

#drama #Anxo #Carro