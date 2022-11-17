Yesterday we got to know the Lucid Gravity, which according to the maker ‘has a greater range than any EV except the Lucid Air’. ‘Hold my Fristi’, says this car manufacturer a day later. With the Drako Dragon they want to build an SUV with Gullwing doors, lots of carbon fiber and more than 2,000 horsepower. For the time being, they mainly want a lot – but will he really ever appear?

The Dragon was designed by the Belgian Lowie Vermeersch. He is the founder of the Italian design house GranStudio. Previously he signed for Pininfarina. There he contributed to the design of the Ferrari California. He and his fellow designers give the Dragon an all-carbon fiber body with some vents here and there for aerodynamics.

The Drako Dragon stands on 23-inch rims and the ground clearance is at least 16 centimeters. In cruise mode that is 21 centimeters and in the highest mode you are 31 centimeters from the ground. To top off the party, the Drako Dragon has doors that open upwards. That’s what billionaires are waiting for.

Specifications of the Drako Dragon

What the future customers can also appreciate is the performance. The four electric motors (one for each wheel) together produce 2,027 horsepower. This allows you to go from standstill to 100 km/h in about 1.9 seconds. Indeed, just as fast as in the Rimac Nevera. The top speed, according to Drako, is ‘somewhere above 320 km/h’. The range is 675 kilometers and can tow more than 1,500 kilos.

The first 99 cars are currently being built and can already be reserved. They go for a minimum of $290,000. Customers can choose from a ‘normal’ or the First Edition. For the special first edition you pay a $ 5,000 reservation fee, with the normal Drako Dragon that is $ 500.