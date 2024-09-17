The PS Plus catalog is preparing to welcome a good amount of interesting titles, such as The Plucky Squire, available from launch for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers, but, at the same time, it is preparing to “let go” of some equally intriguing ones.

As reported by the newspaper Push Squarein fact, the section of the catalogue dedicated to releases to “play before it’s too late” has been updated, presenting us with a preview of some of the best 10 Games That Will Soon Be Removed from the offer.

Among these, there are numerous games from the well-known Square Enix Dragon Quest series and also exclusives such as Little Big Planet 3: let’s see all the titles in the list.

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes

Dragon Quest Heroes 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Gotham Knights

LittleBigPlanet3

The Evil Within

Toukiden Kiwami

Ultra Street Fighter 4

The titles in question, as you can see for yourselves, belong to some of the greatest sagas currently on the marketso not exactly unknown games: a maneuver that certainly does not make users happy.

Among these we also mention the recent Gotham Knights: as we reported in our reviewit is certainly not a title that we can consider perfect, but its “hasty” removal from the catalogue is certainly surprising.