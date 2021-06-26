A skull hidden in a well in China’s far north of Heilongjiang Province for years has revealed a new, previously unknown branch of the human family tree, dubbed ‘Dragon Man’.

The skull was found in 1933 in a well, while Chinese workers were building a bridge in Heilongjiang, during the Japanese occupation.

To prevent it from falling into the hands of the Japanese, the skull was hidden, and remained hidden until 2018, when the man who hid it told his grandson about it.

Regarding the importance of the discovery, Dr. Qiang Jie of Hebei Jiu University explained that the skull, or “fossil”, has preserved the details of its structure, which will enable researchers to understand the evolution and origin of humans.

According to the study, the results of which were published in the scientific journal “The Innovation”, the skull belongs to a 50-year-old man, and it contains two square eye sockets, in addition to a wide forehead with thick edges, a wide mouth, and large teeth.

According to Dr. Qiang Jie, the “Dragon Man” skull represents a mixture of neanderthals, a derivative of it that distinguishes itself from other species called “Homo” characters, from which modern Homo sapiens is branched.

And Chiang Jie indicated that the skull is closer to modern humans, compared to Neanderthals.

Scientists believe that the skull belongs to a man who lived in a forested environment within a society that relies on hunting and gathering fruits and vegetables for its livelihood, according to the British newspaper, The Guardian, quoting a professor of zoology and ancient humans at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Dr. Shijun Ni.

Using a series of complex analyses, Shijun and his team suggested that the skull belonged to someone who lived 146,000 years ago in the Middle Ice Age.

The head of the research department at the Natural History Museum in London, Professor Chris Stringer, who worked on the study, described the findings as “one of the most important discoveries during the past fifty years, and will contribute to understanding the origin and development of man over the years.”