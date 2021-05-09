Today is celebrated Goku day like every May 9 for some years. Because of that, Toei Animation made it official that a new movie is on the way Dragon ball super.

This is how this film is finally fully confirmed, which will be released in 2022. The statement from the study shared the comments of Akira toriyama, creator of the franchise. His words show that apparently it will be something original.

It will be the 21st movie in the Dragon Ball series

What the ‘father’ of Goku and company stated it sounds very interesting. ‘A brand new movie since Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in the works!’ he started saying.

To the above, he added ‘just like the previous tape, I’m leading the production of the story and dialogue for another amazing film’. By reading it, it is understood that this production will be part of the main canon of the series. All because it participates Toriyama.

Dragon Ball Super returns! The story will continue very soon

That’s the reason why Dragon Ball GT It is not canon even though I have Toei Animation. What matters is the participation of Akira toriyama.

East mangaka also he said ‘really, I shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining matches, which may involve an unexpected character’. So in this movie we will see the debut of someone special. Hero or villain?

Akira Toriyama reveals the first details

The point is, it could well be entirely new, or actually, Toriyama it’s picking up someone from the past that wasn’t canon in the past. How it happened to Broly in your movie.

This author ended by saying ‘We will be charting some unexplored territory in terms of visual aesthetics to give the audience an incredible ride, so I hope everyone will look forward to the new movie!’. It seems that it will also stand out for its appearance.

The press release of Toei revealed that work on this tape started long before. In fact, it was prior to the launch of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which premiered in Japan in 2018.

It is supposed to pose a ‘large-scale stage’. Toriyama It not only does the story, but also the character designs and even the lines of dialogue. Too bad no trailer or even a poster was released. We will have to be patient.

