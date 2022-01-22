Before the manga was published Dragon Ball Super passes through several hands. It is not only reviewed by the Akira Toriyama Y Toyotarou, but also by his assistants. So does the editor, who ultimately is the one who gives the go-ahead for publication.

But as they say out there, ‘Even the best hunter loses the hare’. So in the most recent chapter of the manga they missed a mistake related to the mighty Vegeta.

It seems that something is missing from the Prince of the Saiyans

In the most recent chapter most of the attention was focused on the battle of granola against Gas. The Cerelian and the heether they are giving their best. It’s why Goku Y Vegeta, who are just recovering, see everything that happens.

This is how they look at Gas acquiring his last form, which is very powerful but makes him lose control. Both warriors had to deal with his fury for a few moments.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero confirms that Krillin did not lose his job

That was almost at the end of the 80th chapter of the manga. Dragon Ball Super. So who got the worst of it was Vegeta. Despite everything, he was able to get up and put his hand to one of his legs.

The point is that this is where the error in question appeared, since it only has four fingers instead of five. A small detail that was missed Toyotarou, who is the one who draws the manga. Or in any given case, it corresponds to whoever inked the vignette in question.

It is a bug that can be corrected in Dragon Ball Super

The good thing about this error is that there is a way to fix it. Maybe not in the print version of the manga, but in the online version at plus sleeve. The same can be said for the one that will be published in the next volume of this Japanese comic.

To almost all mangaka occasional errors escape him and there are many who come to apologize for oversights of this type. Although it is rare that with so many revisions things of this type happen.

Currently the manga Dragon Ball Super continues, but the arc of granola It will end before the end of the year. Nobody knows what will come next in the series.

Will the movie take advantage of Broli? So far it has not appeared in the history of the printed work, but it is canon within the franchise.

All due to the participation of toriyama himself, who gave the approval to the new version of this powerful character.

Fountain.