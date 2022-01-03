In 2018 the anime of Dragon ball super. However, the return of Goku and company to the small screen is only a matter of time. The existence of a manga that is still running is a pretty good indication. However, if this doesn’t convince you, Recent comments by a worker at Toei Animation, the studio in charge of this adaptation, have good news for fans.

An interview was recently conducted with various members behind the Dragon Ball anime. Among them was Akio Iyoku, executive producer of the adaptation, who mentioned that this year we will have quite nice news. This was what he commented:

“There is also the possibility that this year something more than the film will arrive [Dragon Ball Super]”.

That “something else” surely refers to an anime that adapts the events of the Moro and Granolah arc that manga readers already know by heart. But nevertheless, there is also the possibility that some inconvenience, like the problems of the pandemic, complicate this.

Let’s remember that this year we will see the premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the new anime movie. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for this film. Likewise, Gohan will regain an old power in this feature film.

Editor’s Note:

The new anime of Dragon ball super it is something that will surely happen, the only question is when. Surely after the premiere of Super hero, Toei Animation finally decided to announce something about it. Perhaps this year we will see the beginning of the Moro arch.

Via: Comicbook