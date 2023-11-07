Seventy candles on the cake for the Alcotest Dräger, the vials that the company of the same name invented in 1953 to allow the police to detect the presence of alcohol in alveolar air. It was the early 1950s when some developers had the idea of ​​mixing sulfuric acid and yellow potassium dichromate in a measuring tube, discovering that that mixture turned green when it came into contact with the ethanol contained in the alcohol. Since then, the company has produced over 30 million vials and over 750 thousand of the current cutting-edge alcotest detectors for breath alcohol screening: all devices used by law enforcement and many companies around the world starting since the end of the 80s. “Over the last 70 years, breath alcohol measurement systems have undergone profound transformations, from the change of color due to chemical reaction with a readable scale in the vials, up to today’s Alcotest devices, digital and extremely precise”explains Mirco Spitzbart, Dräger Business Development Manager for alcohol and drug detection devices.

Proof valid in courts

Since the 1990s, breathalyzer results have also become valid as a blood test law courts of many countries for administrative crimes, whereas previously it was necessary to carry out blood tests. “This, adds Spitzbart, has made the daily work of the police much easier: with a simple breath sample it is possible to immediately establish whether the license will be withdrawn or not”. The Alcotest Dräger 9510 is now used with evidentiary validity in many countries around the world.

Interlock devices

Also in the 1990s, based on the technology used by the police, Dräger developed Interlock, an interlock device that can be installed in vehicles, based on the detection of alcohol in breath. These tools are connected to the vehicle’s ignition and require the driver to provide a breath sample before starting the engine. If the presence of alcohol is detected, the vehicle will not start. Dräger Interlock devices have already been adopted in Australia, France and the Scandinavian countries, sometimes as part of legally required drink-driving prevention programs, but increasingly also in passenger and freight transport. To date Dräger has produced over 500 thousand Interlock devices.