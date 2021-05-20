It all started with RuPaul’s Drag Race, the television program that was born in 2009 as a talent show from drag queens dubiously commercial and has ended up being an entertainment machine with 13 seasons – not counting the special editions and the contestants’ play-offs – 19 awards Emmy, a hall of fame of its own and a global audience that goes far beyond the minority. Drag Race Spain is the homeland adaptation of the American super hit that premieres on May 30 on Atresplayer Premium. In the attached video, the presenter of the program, Supremme de Luxe, tells some details about this very demanding contest for the group drag.

Drag race is a competition in which different applicants compete in individual and team events to demonstrate their skills in creating their own outfits and wearing them in themed shows, posing, dancing, performing, singing, making monologues and playing with satire.