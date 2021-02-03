The draft trans law that the Ministry of Equality has drawn up and that it wants to take to the Council of Ministers in February rejects that transsexuality can be treated as a pathology, allowing the free change of sex in official documents from the age of 16 – without the need to provide any medical or psychological evidence, and with the only requirement for registration in the Registry of the “express declaration” of the interested party’s desire for rectification. Thus, the text that United We Can leader Irene Montero aspires to bring to the Cabinet includes the so-called gender self-determination rejected by some feminist groups close to the PSOE.

The proposed law includes that the registration rectification of the mention of sex “in no case may be conditioned on the prior exhibition of any medical or psychological report”, something that current legislation does require, which requires a medical report to be changed. diagnose the transsexual person with gender dystrophy, according to Europa Press.

Nor will it be necessary, if this draft is ratified, “the prior modification of the person’s appearance or bodily function through medical, surgical or other procedures, without prejudice to the right of the person concerned to make use of such means. ».

In the same way, and to comply with the doctrine of the Constitutional Court, the requirement of the age of majority to request the registration rectification is eliminated. In this way, those over 16 years of age will be fully entitled to request an official sex change.

Adolescents between 12 and 16 years of age may also request a registered sex change by themselves (or through their representatives) if they have the express consent of parents or guardians. And, in case of disagreement, they must have the support of the Prosecutor’s Office.