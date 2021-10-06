With the change of season and the entry of autumn comes the first great

meteor shower From this epoch. From this Wednesday you will be able to observe in the skies the

draconids, a set of meteors that will pass through the Earth’s atmosphere until October 10 at a speed greater than

20 kilometers per second. This meteor shower, also known as Giacobinids, can be enjoyed when it coincides with the new moon, which will cause the absence of light necessary for the passage of these stellar objects to be observed in the sky.

The best day to enjoy the

Draconic Meteor Shower It will be on Friday, October 8, when about 20 meteors per hour will pass, although from Meteored they warn of this data it is an estimate that could undergo changes, as happened in 2011, «when they were counted

600 meteors per hour. If the forecasts are fulfilled, it will be a modest meteor shower “, they explain. It will also be necessary to take into account that in part of the country there will be accumulation of clouds, which could make it difficult to see the meteor shower of the draconids.

How can you enjoy the

starfall of the draconids? Obviously, it is best to get away from any point that emits light. It is necessary to get away from cities and towns by

Light pollution that they present and that prevents even seeing the constellations and stars themselves. Also, you have to look for a

point without visual obstacles to have a wide view of the whole sky, such as a viewpoint or a mountain. Finally, it is recommended to arrive between half an hour and an hour before starting the observation so that

the view adapts to the dark of the place.

These meteors come from comet 21P / Giacobini-Zinner discovered in 1900. They are called draconids because their main radiator is with the head of the constellation Draco, the Dragon, from which the stars seem to depart.

The orionids



But that of the draconids will not be the only meteor shower that will pass through our planet this October. Just a few days later it will be the turn of the Orionids, who will arrive on the night of October 21 and will remain in the sky until November 7. They reach speeds of between 66 and 70 kilometers per second and vary between 15 and 70 meteors per hour.

For this phenomenon, the year 2021 will not be a good occasion to enjoy it, since its maximum will take place after the full moon on October 20. The orionids are associated with the wake of Comet 1 / P Halley, which orbits the sun every 76 years and, like other comets, its particles dissolve in the atmosphere, leaving that striking flash.