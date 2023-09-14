KCNA: relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK are developing thanks to the special brotherhood of the countries’ leaders

Relations between Russia and the DPRK are developing thanks to the “special brotherhood” of the leaders of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. About it it says on the website of the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The traditional relations of friendship between the DPRK and the Russian Federation, strengthened through the test of history from century to century, are developing at a higher level as invincible comradeship and strategic relations for eternity thanks to the deep friendship and special brotherhood between Comrade Kim Jong Un and Comrade Putin,” said in a statement following the meeting of the two leaders.

Earlier it was reported that Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin exchanged gifts. The exchange took place before a reception in honor of the visit of the General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea to Russia, which took place on September 13.

The North Korean leader also invited his Russian colleague to visit the DPRK. According to the Yonhap agency, Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation.