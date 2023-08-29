Kim Jong Un says North Korean navy will become part of nuclear deterrence force

The leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, in his congratulatory speech on the occasion of the Day of the Naval Forces (Navy) of North Korea, said that this type of troops will become an integral part of the nuclear deterrence forces. About it reported Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“In the future, our Navy will become a component of the nuclear deterrent forces of the state, performing strategic tasks,” he said.

Kim Jong-un also stressed the need to strengthen the country’s navy, which should be in full combat readiness.

Earlier it became known that North Korea allowed its citizens who are abroad to return to their homeland. This decision of the DPRK authorities was made in connection with the weakening of the situation with the coronavirus pandemic around the world.