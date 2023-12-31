North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday, December 31, threatened the United States and South Korea that his country would not hesitate to deal a crushing blow if they tried to enter into a military confrontation. As reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), he made the corresponding statement at a New Year's meeting with commanders of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

“Comrade Kim Jong Un said that with the relentless progress of our revolution, the dying machinations of the United States and the Republic of Korea trying to block it will further intensify, stressing that our army must mercilessly thwart the enemies’ provocations,” it said. message.

They added that the DPRK, without the slightest hesitation, will deliver a crushing blow and completely destroy the capitals of its opponents, using its entire arsenal of super-powerful weapons.

Earlier on the same day, Reuters, citing a report following a meeting chaired by the DPRK leader, reported his plans to launch three reconnaissance satellites next year.

Also on Sunday, Kim Jong-un said that he no longer considers the Republic of Korea a suitable partner for negotiations on the unification of the Korean Peninsula. In his opinion, the relationship between North and South is no longer that of fellow tribesmen, it has completely become that of two hostile states at war.

Earlier, on November 11, North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of inciting conflict on the Korean Peninsula. As part of a general tour of Asia and the Middle East, Blinken flew to Seoul on November 8 for negotiations with Korean Foreign Minister Park Chin, during which the parties expressed deep concern about military cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK.

On October 12, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Rudenko said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula worries Russia. According to him, the solution to the Korean nuclear problem is only moving away due to the actions of Washington and its allies.