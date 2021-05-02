The DPRK expressed the opinion that the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to continue a hostile policy towards Pyongyang. Because of this, the North Korean authorities will be forced to take action. This is stated in the message of the director of the North America Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, Kwon Jong Geun, published on May 2 by the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAC).

“His statement (Biden – Ed.) Clearly reflects the intention to continue to pursue a hostile policy towards the DPRK, as the United States has been doing for more than half a century. Now that the main idea of ​​the new US policy towards the DPRK has become clear, we will be forced to seek appropriate measures, and over time, the United States will find itself in a very difficult situation, ” TASS the message of the CTAC.

In his speech on April 28 (April 29 in Russia) before the US Congress, Joe Biden said that Washington intends to work closely with allies in countering the threats posed by the nuclear programs of the DPRK and Iran.

The American leader also noted that the country is competing with China and a number of other states for the palm in the 21st century. According to the American leader, he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States welcomes competition. At the same time, Biden “made it clear that he would protect American interests in all areas.”

On April 27, the office of the Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haynes launched the creation of a center to combat secret foreign influence on the internal political processes in the country. It is assumed that the new structure will bring together all the data on potential foreign operations to influence political life in the United States, as well as develop “proper estimates” for the country’s leadership. Also, new legislation obliges US intelligence to focus on Iran, China, North Korea and Russia.