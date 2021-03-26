The DPRK’s recent missile launch towards the Sea of ​​Japan was in self-defense against the backdrop of joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea. On Saturday, March 27, the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (TsTAK).

North Korea called the launch of a new type of tactical guided missile “an action based on the right to self-defense of a sovereign state.”

“In the current situation, when South Korea and the United States are constantly conducting dangerous military exercises, importing ultra-modern weapons … we had to gather military forces to reliably protect the security of our state,” the agency quotes the secretary of the Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party (WPK) Lee Byung Chol …

On March 25, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced the launch of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang. It was noted that the rocket was launched on Thursday at 07:06 local time (01:06 Moscow time).

US President Joe Biden said that the US will respond to the DPRK authorities if they escalate tensions. At the same time, Washington is ready to negotiate with Pyongyang.

The Kremlin also commented on the tests of North Korea, noting that they do not pose a threat to Russia. According to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, Moscow is watching these tests.