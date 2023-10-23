Gagin said that Kyiv can thoughtlessly attack Russian territory with ATACMS missiles

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can thoughtlessly attack Russian territory with American long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles. About it RIA News said adviser to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin.

He compared the Ukrainian authorities to “a monkey with a grenade.” “They may mindlessly strike all targets on the territory of the Russian Federation that they can reach,” the official warned.

Gagin added that Russia is capable of responding if Kiev uses these missiles. “I think so, we will begin to respond with other types of weapons – the answer will be mirrored,” he said. At the same time, the adviser expressed confidence that the Russian air defense system will cope with intercepting these missiles.

Earlier, Titus Peachey, a member of the steering committee of the American Coalition to Ban Cluster Munitions, said that the United States made an irresponsible decision by transferring ATACMS to Kyiv. He explained that these missiles in Ukraine endanger the lives of civilians in the future.

On October 20, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that Washington had received assurances from Kyiv that ATACMS tactical missiles would be used only in Ukraine.