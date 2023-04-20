Ukrainian servicemen are suffering colossal losses, small groups of troops are fleeing from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) or are surrendering, said Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on Thursday, April 20, on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1“.

Russian forces have driven Ukrainian units to the western outskirts of the city, with the advantage that it is impossible to bring additional military equipment and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) there, Russian forces control any movements in this direction.

“The same applies to the rotation of military personnel and the removal of the wounded. In fact, the Ukrainian garrison is practically doomed. Now there are precedents when they run in small groups…,” Gagin said.

Gagin also recalled that Artemovsk is almost completely under the control of the Russian army, about 90% of the territory has been liberated. At the same time, there has not yet been a systemic retreat of Ukrainian troops from the city, Pushilin’s adviser added.

It is still difficult to assess the destruction of infrastructure, it will be possible only after the complete liberation of Artemovsk, he noted.

Earlier in the day, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov noted that assault detachments of Russian forces were continuing their active operations to destroy Ukrainian troops in the west of Artemivsk.

Also on Thursday, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that Wagner PMC employees were advancing in the western quarters of Artemovsk. He also stressed the importance of rebuilding the city after fierce fighting. Pushilin expressed the hope that the indigenous people would return there.

On April 19, the Ministry of Defense reported that in the Donetsk direction, assault detachments of the Russian Armed Forces liberated three quarters in the northwestern, central and southwestern parts of the city of Artemovsk in a day.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.