Today's shelling of Donetsk, which resulted in the death of an employee of the Lidievka mine, was carried out by the Ukrainian military using the HIMARS MLRS. This was reported on February 16 by the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Specialists of the DPR representative office in the JCCC confirmed the fact of shelling of the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, and also clarified the weapons used. The enemy fired from the HIMARS MLRS using M-31 fragmentation missiles,” the JCCC reported.

They added that due to the vertical impact of the missile, it is not possible to determine the exact direction of the launch.

Earlier on February 16, the mayor of the city, Alexei Kulemzin, reported that a woman was killed during shelling of Donetsk in the Kirov region on the territory of the Lidievka mine. He also added that the mine’s administrative building was damaged during the APU strike—its roof and interfloor ceiling were damaged.

Prior to this, on February 13, the JCCC reported the death of a civilian as a result of an explosive object being dropped from an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. At the same time, Kulemzin clarified that Ukrainian troops fired 20 155 mm shells and dropped two explosive objects in the direction of the Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of the city.

Ukrainian militants daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.