Pushilin: the situation in the Artemovsk direction is hot, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are conducting chaotic shelling of Artemovsk. There, the situation in the Artemovsk direction was described by the acting head of the region Denis Pushilin in Telegram-channel.

“The situation in Artemovsk remains quite hot, Artemovsk itself is under chaotic shelling,” he said.

According to Pushilin, high enemy activity is recorded on one of the flanks. He also emphasized that the main lines along which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to operate are Kurdyumovka, Andreevka and Kleshcheevka.

Earlier, Pushilin said that the villages of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka in the DPR are in the gray zone and the attempts of the Ukrainian army to gain a foothold in them are unsuccessful. Andreevka is almost completely destroyed, Ukrainian fighters are trying to take a position in the south of the village, but Russian artillery and aviation are preventing them, he specified.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics