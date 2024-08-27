Kimakovsky: Russian military may encircle Ukrainian Armed Forces in DPR

Russian military may encircle formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​the Karlovskoye Reservoir in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated by the adviser to the head of the region Igor Kimakovsky, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“After the liberation of Kalinovo, we have successes near the Karlovskoye Reservoir, and an offensive is underway on Memrike. If everything works out and everything goes well, then there, in the area of ​​the reservoir itself, the Ukrainian armed formations could end up in a cauldron,” he said.

Kimakovsky emphasized that the Russian Armed Forces are also successfully fighting in the Ugledar direction. According to him, the Russian army fighters managed to take several strongholds near Konstantinovka and Ugledar itself.

Earlier, Kimakovsky said that the Russian military could take control of the city of Selidovo in the Pokrovsk direction. He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had not yet managed to build a line of defense in this area.