Gagin: the female company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sent to the front to carry out PR tasks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) sent a female company to the front to perform not so much military as PR tasks, said Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, writes “Russian newspaper”.

According to him, due to physiological characteristics, women on the front line face more difficulties than men, so “the advisability of their presence there raises questions.”