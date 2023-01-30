Pushilin said that Russian troops are advancing in the main areas in Artemovsk

Russian troops are moving forward in the main areas in Artemovsk. This was stated by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, reports TASS.

According to Pushilin, it is too early to announce the operational encirclement of Artemovsk, fierce battles for the city continue with the participation of Wagner PMC fighters.

Earlier it became known that PMC forces captured the American Javelin anti-tank missile system in the village of Kleshcheevka near Artemovsk. In addition, during the storming of the settlement, the military got a lot of Western weapons as trophies.

On January 20, the Russian military took control of Kleshcheevka and also destroyed a warehouse with rockets belonging to the Ukrainian military.