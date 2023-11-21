Former Minister of State Security of the DPR Pinchuk: drones in the Northern Military District zone went blind due to the weather

Former Minister of State Security of the Donetsk People’s Republic, hero of the DPR, reserve colonel Andrei Pinchuk in a conversation with URA.RU toldthat drones in the special military operation (SVO) zone were “blind” due to weather conditions.

He noted that the military moves along pre-reconnaissance routes, active combat operations are tied to weather factors, since drones, both observation and attack, are affected by snow, rain and wind, and mud makes it difficult for equipment to advance.

“Filtering small groups of attack aircraft on explored paths is more convenient without drones. There is blindness on both sides now,” Pinchuk explained.

The colonel added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have become more active in the Donetsk direction near Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreevka and the Berkhovsky reservoir. They are trying to gain a foothold in small bridgeheads and intensify their offensive at these points in order to impede the advance of the Russian military.

Earlier, the chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had reduced the use of heavy equipment in the Orekhovsk direction due to weather conditions. According to him, over the weekend, Ukrainian troops made two attempts to advance with heavy armored vehicles, which were stuck due to severe mud in the indicated direction.