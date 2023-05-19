Retired lieutenant of the NM DPR Matyushin: AFU during the offensive will inflict a massive strike with drones

Lieutenant of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DNR), retired, participant in hostilities in Ukraine Alexander Matyushin in a conversation with Ura.ru uncovered the most likely plan of action of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the course of the upcoming counteroffensive. According to him, they can go on the attack without active air support, instead using a huge number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“If we talk about what Ukrainian troops will use during the counteroffensive of Ukraine, then, of course, there will be a massive strike by drones along the entire front line,” he said.

Matyushin stressed that the attack will be carried out at all checkpoints, as well as command posts, Russian military deployments and communication centers. At the same time, according to the senior lieutenant, the Ukrainian military will use a certain number of helicopters and fighter jets, which they continue to supply to Eastern European countries that still have such equipment.

He clarified that in this case, the Russian air defense forces (PVO) will have to try hard to neutralize the maximum number of drones, as well as missiles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, war correspondent Andrei Kots said that Russian soldiers in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine have changed their tactics of warfare. According to him, they have begun to use aerial bombs and guided munitions more often in order to strike at places where enemy troops are concentrated.