Advisor Kimakovsky: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost their positions in the west of Krasnogorovka

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had lost their positions in the west of Krasnohorivka. His words lead TASS.

The official noted that the enemy could not withstand the pressure of the Russian military, and clean-up operations in the indicated area continue.

“Their defense in the private sector in the west of Krasnogorovka failed, they left their positions, leaving only pinpoint pockets of resistance,” added Kimakovsky.

Previously, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) assessed the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield and called it quite difficult.