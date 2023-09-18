Kondrashkin, commander of the 31st Ulyanovsk air assault brigade, died in the DPR

Deputy Head of the Russian Guard for the DPR Alexander Khodakovsky in his TelegramThe channel reported the death of the commander of the 31st Ulyanovsk Air Assault Brigade, Colonel Andrei Kondrashkin.

Khodakovsky did not provide details or the place of death of the commander. According to him, he and Kondrashkin met immediately after the capture of Mariupol by the Russian military. Khodakovsky added that they “fought hand in hand” and became friends.

“We offer our condolences to his family and friends, his comrades,” he said.

In June, it became known that the chief of staff of the 35th combined arms army, Major General Sergei Goryachev, died during the military military operation in the Zaporozhye region. It is clarified that he died as a result of a missile attack. According to military commander Yuri Kotenok, on the day of the soldier’s death, heavy fighting took place all day along the entire line of military contact of the group.