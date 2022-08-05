Yemelyanov, deputy commander of the NM NM, said that Peski is under the control of the allied forces

The allied forces took the village of Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said Ilya Yemelyanov, deputy commander of the 11th separate guards motorized rifle Yenakiyevo-Danube regiment of the People’s Militia (NM) of the DPR. His words lead TASS.

“That the village itself [Пески находится] under our control, this can be said with certainty, ”said the deputy commander.

Earlier, Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Gnezdilov called the fighting in Pisky “a personal hell.” According to him, 6,500 shells were fired at the village in a day.

On August 2, Yemelyanov said that at the moment Peski looked like a large garrison. According to him, the local population was evacuated a long time ago, there were solid trenches, including under houses.