In the Krasnolimansk direction, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation repelled four attempts by Ukrainian troops to conduct reconnaissance of Russian positions. This was announced on September 17 by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

He noted that attempts to test the defenses on the part of Ukrainian forces were made in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Yampol, Novoyegorovka and Serebryansky forestry.

“The enemy in this direction already has the opportunity to attract reserves from Kramatorsk and Slavyansk in comparison with the Kupyansk direction,” Pushilin said in his Telegram channel.

The acting head of the DPR indicated that Russian troops are keeping the situation under control on the line of battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Earlier that day, the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, reported that the Russian military thwarted and repelled six attacks by Ukrainian forces in the area of ​​​​the Torsky area and Serebryansky forestry in the Krasnolimansky direction. According to him, aviation carried out bombing strikes on two enemy command and observation posts in the area of ​​​​the village of Serebryanka.

Before this, on September 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crews of Su-25SM attack aircraft from the Central Military District (CMD) attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and eliminated their stronghold. The flight took place at an extremely low altitude – about 20 m.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

