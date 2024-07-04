Gagin: Recently, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have surrendered en masse three times

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are surrendering en masse. This is told Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin on Channel One.

“As a trend, we can note mass surrenders – recently, Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered three times, almost an entire squad,” Gagin noted.

According to the adviser to the head of the DPR, the Ukrainian military planned to surrender practically from the moment of their mobilization.