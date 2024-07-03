Gagin: Russian military breached Ukrainian Armed Forces defenses in the east of Chasov Yar

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin said that Russian troops broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the east of Chasov Yar. In a conversation with RIA News He pointed out that this was a major tactical success and the key to further advancement.

“This is another step in the direction of the Seversky Donets Canal,” Gagin noted. He specified that there had been fighting for a long time for the area in the eastern part of Chasov Yar.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported establishing control over the Novy district in the city of Chasov Yar. The servicemen of the “Southern” group of troops managed to reach new positions. During the fighting in the specified direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 450 people, the military department specified.