The DPR representative office in the JCCC reported four shellings by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two hours

Representation of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in its TelegramThe channel reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at Donetsk four times in two hours.

It is noted that the fire was fired at the Kyiv, Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts. In total, 14 shells of 155 mm caliber were fired at the city.

In addition, the Ukrainian military shelled Gorlovka and Makeyevka.

Earlier, a Russian fighter of the Southern Group of Forces with the call sign Good said that the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is trying to destroy every building in Marinka in the DPR. According to him, strikes are very often carried out on the settlement, including from tanks, heavy mortars are fired every 15 minutes.