The forces of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with the support of the Russian army (RF Armed Forces), broke through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and advanced in the direction of Vuhledar, said on Sunday, August 14, Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov.

“Fighters of the Mining Division of the DPR army, with the support of units of the RF Armed Forces, broke through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and seriously advanced in the Ugledar direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower,” he wrote on Telegram.

Bezsonov added that there had been no significant progress in this sector of the front for the past few months until today.

Earlier, on August 13, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, reported that the offensive was being carried out in four directions, including in the direction of Ugledar.

The positions of the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) in the city of Soledar of the DPR are weakening, said on August 14 a soldier of the second army corps of the people’s militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), senior gunner Vitaly Matsyuk.

According to him, before the VFU always responded to fire, but now they seem to save shells. However, infrequently, “answers” still arrive.

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that in the areas of the settlements of Opytnoe and Pervomaiskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic, more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen left their positions. The servicemen of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refused to carry out combat missions and left their positions without permission due to heavy losses.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

